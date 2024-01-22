Monday, January 22, 2024
Lagos court sentences woman (52) to 3 yrs imprisonment for peddling Indian hemp

By Favour Lashem
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos sentenced a 52-year-old woman, Yemisi Ajeboriogbon, to three years imprisonment on Monday for illegally dealing in Indian hemp.

The court gave the convict an option to pay N500,000 fine in lieu of imprisonment, however.

Yemisi had earlier pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of illegally dealing in Indian hemp levelled against her.

The charge sheet read that Yemisi committed the offence on Dec. 18, 2023 at Agege area of Lagos where she was said to have engaged in unlawful dealing in 10kg of Indian hemp.

It added that the offence contravened the provisions of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Law of the Federation (2004).

After Yemisi’s plea had been taken, state prosecuting counsel, Mrs N.J Mamza reviewed the facts of the case before the court and tendered many exhibits.

Some of the exhibits were Yemisi’s statement, a request for scientific aid form, a drug analysis form and the Indian hemp seized from the accused.

Mamza urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on evidences adduced by the prosecution and the plea entered by the defendant.

Presiding Justice Daniel Osiagor consequently convicted Yemisi and sentenced her to three years imprisonment with an option of fine of N500,000. (NAN)

