Lagos court remands man, 27, for alleged sexual assault of neighbour’s 8-year-old daughter

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court remanded a 27-year-old man, Owolabi Olabisi at a correctional centre on Monday for alleged sexual assault of his neighbour’s eight-year-old girl.

Olabisi had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual assault by penetration.

Before his plea was taken, state counsel, Ms Abimbola Abolade told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 18, 2023 at Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos.

She said Olabisi sexually assaulted his victim by penetrating her vagina with a finger.

The offence contravenes the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015), she said.

Justice Abiola Soladoye remanded Olabisi in the correctional facility pending hearing of his bail application.

Soladoye adjourned the case to Feb. 20 for commencement of trial.

Punishment for sexual assault by penetration in Lagos State is life imprisonment. (NAN)

By Adenike Ayodele

