Lagos Council Chairman warns commercial motorcyclists against flouting traffic laws

Dr Ahmed Apatira, the Executive Chairman, Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has warned commercial motorcycle operators within the council area against flouting traffic laws.

Apatira gave the warning on Thursday during the official visit of the Motorcycle Operators Association of Lagos State (MOALS) to the local government.

“I want to inform the association that plying restricted routes and failure to adhere to government directives on motorcycle operations will attract severe sanctions.

“There is need to support the Lagos State Government in preventing motorcycles from plying restricted routes,’’ he said.

The council boss called for synergy between his administration, MOALS, transport unions and security agents in dealing with erring operators who takes laws into their hands by plying restricted routes in the state.

According to him, the council taskforce on environment and special offences had earlier on Monday cordoned off illegal motorcycle parks at Johnson bus-stop, Baruwa street, Ijesha market and its environs for non compliance with traffic laws of the state.

The council boss added that their operations in that axis have constantly been obstructing free flow of traffic.

Mr Tijani Pekinson, the Zonal Chairman of (MOALS), who led the team to the council, in his remarks said that members who operate at illegal parks would be suspended from the association and their motorcycles confiscated.

Pekinson added that MOALS members affiliated to National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been warned against operating on restricted routes, highways, bridges and roads across the state.

“We have warned our members flouting the traffic laws and unit chairmen are always on ground at the various parks to ensure strict compliance with traffic laws,’’ he said. (NAN)

