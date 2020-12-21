Lagos council area to prioritise security in communities, says Chairman

The Community Development Committee (CDC) of Egbe-Idimu Local Development Council Area (LCDA) of Lagos State has pledged to prioritise the security of lives and properties in the council. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Lagos, Alhaji Kazeem Rabiu, Chairman of the CDC, urged residents to be security-conscious and report any suspicious movements within their vicinity, to ensure that they are secured. “Our vigilantes are on high alert, we also work hand in hand with the police force, to enhance the impact of community policing.

“But above all, we sensitise our members to be security conscious and be cognizant of any untoward movement within our communities. Our slogan is “See something and do something immediately. “As a community, security has always been one of our focal points; it is a top priority, especially during this season. We need to be conscious of our environment and it is our collective responsibility,” he said. On his expectations of 2021 in terms of of provision of relevant facilities for residents, the chairman said this was a collective responsibility from both government and the governed.

“The paucity of basic infrastructural facilities in terms of roads and health facilities is very high, though our elected political leaders are trying to bring upgrades to these infrastructure, but a lot still needs to be done. “We appreciate our Executive Chairman on the construction of Adamo street, Bolunpelu, Market road, council bus stop, Idimu, Akeja street in Egbe, Ajisegiri street in Agodo and, most importantly, Abule onilu bridge in Idowu Egba which is on going.

“Same with our amiable state Governor , Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the councillors’ projects through out the Egbe-Idimu LCDA, among which is the completed Abdul Salau street in Isheri. “We also must mention our Senator, Olamilekan Solomon Adeola, for the ongoing road construction in Council bus stop and various solar powered water projects in Bolunpelu and Isheri.

“Unfortunately, the health centre recently refurbished by our LCDA chairman was among facilities looted during the #EndSars protests with drugs worth millions carted away. “But, a lot still needs to be done both on the side of the government and the citizens to take ownership of these projects meant for our use,” he said. (NAN)