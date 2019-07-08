Lagos confiscates truck load of “ebola ponmo”

#TrackNigeria – The Lagos State Government on Tuesday confiscated a truck load of “Ebola Ponmo” at Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos in the Alimosho Local Government area of the State which was imported into the country by some unscrupulous individuals.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Olayiwole Onasanya who disclosed this in Lagos tnoted the Police in Ikotun area of the State made the arrest of a vehicle full loaded with Cow Hide otherwise known as “ponmo” before informing officials of the State Government.

He pointed out that the cow hide has been preserved with certain chemicals with the purpose of being used as leather material but are being sold for human consumption by some criminals before the arrest by the Police and subsequent confiscation by the State Government.

The Permanent Secretary noted that the confiscated the “Ebola Ponmo” has since been transported it to the Ministry’s outstation at Johnson Agiri Office Complex, Agege for onward disposal at the medical waste dumpsite in Ewu Elepe, Ikorodu area of the State.

Dr Onasanya explained that other relevant agencies such as the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Environmental Health Officers have been duly informed of the discovery and the disposal exercise.

Onasanya reiterated the commitment of the State Government to continue to step up its monitoring activities with a view to further fishing out the existence of any “Ebola Ponmo” in the Lagos market.

He however called on members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspected activities and sales of unwholesome foods to the nearest local government in the State or the State Ministry of Agriculture.

The Permanent Secretary also advised members of the public against the purchase and consumption of food which sources are doubtful or perceived to be harmful to human health and well being.

It will be recalled that about 30 tones of this dangerous “ponmo’ was seized by the State Government earlier this year.

