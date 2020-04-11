Lagos confirms death of another COVID-19 patient

Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has confirmed the death of another coronavirus, COVID-19 patient.

Disclosing this through his Twitter handle on Saturday, the Commissioner said that the patient died in a private hospital.

“As of 9:30 pm on Friday, April 10, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had confirmed that the death toll in the country was seven. It also confirmed that there were 17 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 305.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos,” the tweet read.