Lagos conducts screening for intending Christian pilgrims

he Lagos State Government has commenced screening for intending pilgrims to Jerusalem, Greece and Rome later in the year.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said in a statement that medical and administrative screening were done for the intending pilgrims

Akinbile-Yusuf said that the large turnout of the pilgrims for the exercise showed the readiness for the spiritual exercise and willingness to comply with instructions.

”I am delighted with the impressive turn out for this screening exercise.

” This shows that you are all law-abiding and that you will heed to all directives when you get to Jerusalem and also be good representatives of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole,” she said.

Akinbile-Yussuf said that as part of efforts to make the pilgrimage a worthwhile experience, she would be leading a delegation to Israel to ensure that the authorities in that country were ready to receive the pilgrims and also put all necessary arrangements in place.

”The medical screening is to know the status of all intending pilgrims and put in place proper medical assistance here in Nigeria before the commencement of the journey.

”But l must assure you all that the state government will make adequate preparations for you to have a memorable and worthwhile experience during the holy exercise,” she said.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB), Mrs Florence Gbafe, in her remarks, counselled the intending pilgrims on expectations from them from the day of departure till they returned.

Gbafe said that anyone discovered to be unfit for the journey due to a life-threatening ailment would not be allowed to embark on the pilgrimage.

”I wish to assure you all that this particular pilgrimage promises to be an unforgettable spiritual experience with overpowering emotions, excitement and adventure.

”We will ensure you have a seamless airlifting and effective exercise,” she said. (NAN)