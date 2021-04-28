The Ilara community in Eredo, Epe, Lagos, has concluded plans to establish a multi-million textile industry for socio-economic development of the area.

The traditional ruler of the community, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Epe-Eredo, Lagos.

He said that the firm, which would be situated close to his palace, would create thousands of jobs for the youth and others in the ancient community and boost its economy.

The royal father also said that the project would commence soonest, as all logistics had been put in place.

He added that the firm would be established on hectares of land, with several operational departments to be created.

“It will further reduce the unemployment challenges currently confronting our community.

“As an adage says: an idle mind is devil’s workshop. Once the youth are engaged in one thing or the other, it will reduce social vices in the society,’’ he said.

The traditional ruler said that indigenes of the community would be trained on how to make fabrics and other things, for communal benefits.

He assured his subjects that the community would witness tremendous development during his reign as king.

“I am a king of the people, by the people and for the people. I am open to partnership for any developmental initiative.

“My next plan is to develop the agriculture and tourism potentials that abound in the community.

“I will no stone unturned to ensure rapid development of the community. I will invest in virtually all facets of the economy for community development and human empowerment,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

