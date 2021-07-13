Lagos commercial driver faces manslaughter charge

A 23-year-old commercial bus driver, Rasheed Atanda, on Tuesday appeared before a Lagos High Court for allegedly hitting and causing the death of a commuter.Atanda, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of manslaughter, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Bukola Okeowo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 8, 2018, at 6:30p.m. at Second Rainbow Bus Stop, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.Okeowo said that the defendant drove a Ford Bus with registration No. EPE61XV and unlawfully caused the death of one Mr Henry Hounnouvi.She said that the defendant drove carelessly and hit Hounnouvi with the bus.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 229 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 229 provides life imprisonment for manslaughter.Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay, who refused the bail application of the defendant, adjourned the case until Nov. 4 for trial. (NAN)

