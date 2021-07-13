Lagos commercial driver faces manslaughter charge

 A 23-year-old bus driver, Rasheed Atanda, on Tuesday appeared before a Lagos High Court for hitting and causing the death of a commuter.Atanda, whose address was provided, is facing a of manslaughter, to which he pleaded guilty.

The , Mrs Bukola Okeowo, told the court the defendant the offence on Sept. 8, 2018, at 6:30p.m. at Second Rainbow Bus Stop, Amuwo Odofin,  Lagos.Okeowo said the defendant drove a Ford Bus with registration No. EPE61XV and unlawfully caused the death of one Mr Henry Hounnouvi.She said the defendant drove carelessly and hit Hounnouvi with the bus.

The said the offence contravened Section 229 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.The of Nigeria (NAN) reports Section 229 provides life imprisonment for manslaughter.Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay, who refused the bail application of the defendant, adjourned the case until Nov. 4 for trial. (NAN)

