Lagos Command records zero arrest during Yuletide

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday said that no arrests were made across the state during the Christmas period which depicted a hitch-free Yuletide for Lagosians.

DSP Bala Elkana, the Lagos Statec Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), told  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the celebrations went peacefully across the state.

He said that  no arrests were reported from the Divisional Police Officers (DPO) across the state.

“We had a hitch-free Christmas celebration across the state and no arrests were made,” the Police spokesman said.

NAN had earlier reported that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had  promised Lagosians a hitch-free Yuletide by deploying adequate personnel and resources in  market places, recreational centres and places of worship for the Yuletide.

Elkana said that the strategy had paid off because the presence of police officers equipped with modern gadgets had deterred hoodlums from trying to perpetrate crimes in their various vicinities.

He also said that Shina Peller, the owner of Club  Quilox on  Victoria Island who was recently arrested because his club activities contributed to the obstruction of traffic within the suburb, had been granted bail.

Elkana said that Peller was  granted bail based on self recognition being a member of the House of Representatives.

“However,   investigation regarding his matter is still ongoing,” the police spokesman said. (NAN)




