The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Olanrewaju Alogba, on Thursday inspected facilities at Olusola Thomas Court complex, where Lagos High Court and Magistrate’s Court in Badagry are located.

Speaking to the newsmen shortly after the inspection, Alogba said Badagry was the only division in Lagos that he had not visited since he took over the mantle of leadership of the state judiciary.

The Chief Judge said the visit was for him to see the state of infrastructure and the working condition of the Judges, Magistrates and staff.

“After the inspection, we will be able to see where it is necessary to improve the facilities.

“This is to make the work stress free for our Judges, Magistrates and the entire staff and provide better service for the public,” he said.

Commenting on the state of the Olusola Thomas complex, Alogba said his conclusion after inspecting the structure was that the situation was not bad.

“It can be better, but not bad especially the new Court building, the work that needs to be done there is as a result of the topography of the area and so it’s not really much.

“Generally, their facilities are still alright, but we need to improve on them,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Mohammed Sodipo, the Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Badagry Branch, said the visit was a welcome development.

Sodipo said since Alogba became the Chief Judge, he had not visited Badagry, “We felt concerned and paid him a courtesy visit and he promised to come here. Today he has fulfilled the promise.

“During our visit to the CJ we discussed a lot of issues that were affecting Badagry division, making justice far away from our people.

“For example, you will start a case here and complete it in Ikeja and also there are times that if you want to take execution here, they will tell you to go to Ikeja.

“Considering the state of our road, this is creating problems for us, so we asked him to come and see things for himself.

“If the CJ can rectify all these lapses, it will further bring justice to our people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CJ was accompanied by judges, magistrates and staff of the state judiciary. (NAN)

