Lagos charges contractors on improved project delivery, best practices

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday charged contractors, project-executing Ministries, Departments and Agencies to adhere to acceptable best practices in the delivery of key programmes and projects aimed at improving the social-economic conditions of people in the State.

Delivering a Keynote address during a One-Day Monitoring and Evaluation Stakeholders’ forum at the Dover Hotel, Ikeja, organised by the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, the Commissioner, Mr. Sam Egube said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration resolute in building a ‘Greater Lagos’, which evident in the Y2021 Budget, especially the allocation of a greater amount on roads and other infrastructure a budgetary provision of N167.801bn for the benefits of all Lagosians.

Egube said in achieving this task, the State government identified developing new procedures in project execution and management processes, charging project-executing Ministries, Departments, Agencies and especially contractors to adhere to the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the purpose of enhancing the delivery of key programmes and projects in the State.

The Commissioner said Sanwo-Olu led administration’s THEMES development agenda built around timely delivery of key Programmes and Projects which the success of the State lies and urges Stakeholders to actualise and  enable the dream of a greater Lagos to be a reality.

He said: “there need to rekindle the forum, as we deliberate and chat a new way forward to expedite execution of all State projects in accordance to Mr. Governor’s aspirations of building a greater Lagos, that safe, secure, functional and productive which will improve the social-economic conditions of the people in Lagos State.

 “In achieving this dream, all stakeholders are to adhere to the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on Pre-Payment Certification for the purpose of enhancing the delivery of key programmes and projects in Y2021 budget christened “Budget of Rekindle Hope”, it beholds on all stakeholders to rise above the challenges that our development indices in the last one year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and ENDSARS protests.

“As a result of the setback experienced, it must be noted that Mr. Governor’s interest in building a greater Lagos is not just a mere saying but backed up the allocation of a greater chunk of the Y2021 Budget on roads and other infrastructure a budgetary provision of N167.801bn for the benefits of all Lagosians.

“It should be realized THEMES Agenda achievement is built around the timely delivery of key Programmes and Projects hence the success of the State lies not only with the Ministry but with you our Stakeholders as well, who to bring our thoughts into actualization and enable the dream of a greater Lagos to be a reality,” Egube Said.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Aare Adebayo Sodade noted that it is the responsibility of the Ministry to ensure State Government derives value for monies expended on the implementation of critical impacting Policies, Programmes and Projects through internationally accepted best practices.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. (Mrs) Aramide Adeyoye explained during her presentation the best processes from contractors for project execution, management and delivery while sighting Lagos as a model for other states. 

