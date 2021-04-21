The Lagos State Government on Tuesday charged contractors, project-executing Ministries, Departments and Agencies to adhere to acceptable best practices in the delivery of key programmes and projects aimed at improving the social-economic conditions of people in the State.

Delivering a Keynote address during a One-Day Monitoring and Evaluation Stakeholders’ forum at the Dover Hotel, Ikeja, organised by the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, the Commissioner, Mr. Sam Egube said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is resolute in building a ‘Greater Lagos’, which is evident in the Y2021 Budget, especially with the allocation of a greater amount on roads and other infrastructure with a budgetary provision of N167.801bn for the benefits of all Lagosians.

Egube said in achieving this task, the State government has identified developing new procedures in project execution and management processes, charging project-executing Ministries, Departments, Agencies and especially contractors to adhere to the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the purpose of enhancing the delivery of key programmes and projects in the State.

The Commissioner said that the Sanwo-Olu led administration’s THEMES development agenda is built around timely delivery of key Programmes and Projects which the success of the State lies with and urges Stakeholders to help actualise and enable the dream of a greater Lagos to be a reality.

He said: “there is need to rekindle the consultative forum, as we deliberate and chat a new way forward to expedite execution of all State projects in accordance to Mr. Governor’s aspirations of building a greater Lagos, that is safe, secure, functional and productive which will improve the social-economic conditions of the people in Lagos State.

“In achieving this dream, all stakeholders are expected to adhere to the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on Pre-Payment Certification for the purpose of enhancing the delivery of key programmes and projects in Y2021 budget christened “Budget of Rekindle Hope”, it beholds on all stakeholders to rise above the challenges that have affected our development indices in the last one year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and ENDSARS protests.

“As a result of the setback experienced, it must be noted that Mr. Governor’s interest in building a greater Lagos is not just a mere saying but backed up with the allocation of a greater chunk of the Y2021 Budget on roads and other infrastructure with a budgetary provision of N167.801bn for the benefits of all Lagosians.

“It should be realized that the THEMES Agenda achievement is built around the timely delivery of key Programmes and Projects hence the success of the State lies not only with the Ministry but with you our Stakeholders as well, who help to bring our thoughts into actualization and enable the dream of a greater Lagos to be a reality,” Egube Said.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Aare Adebayo Sodade noted that it is the responsibility of the Ministry to ensure that the State Government derives value for monies expended on the implementation of critical impacting Policies, Programmes and Projects through internationally accepted best practices.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. (Mrs) Aramide Adeyoye explained during her presentation the expected best processes from contractors for project execution, management and delivery while sighting Lagos as a model for other states.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

