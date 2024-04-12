Lagos-Calabar Highway: Compensation based on FG gazetted rates —- Umahi

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, has assured property owners along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway route that a fair and transparent compensation will be paid to those affected.

Umahi said this at a press briefing/stakeholders meeting on Lagos-Coastal Highway projects, at Eko Hotel, on Thursday in Lagos.

The minister said that the compensation process, which would be based on government-approved rates, would ensure payment of a standard, non-negotiable amount.

“By next week Wednesday, we will know how much compensation will be paid, and it will be paid according to the rate gazetted by the Federal Government.

“ From Wednesday, I will appoint a committee that is going to review the remuneration to be sure that what is on paper is what is on ground.

“ So, we are going to call people as much as possible, starting from Monday, to come and know if this is your property, this is how much you are getting and so on and so forth,’’ he said.

Umahi said that a one-on-one engagement process would take place over 30 days to verify property ownership and claims.

“ So, we will try to fast track it because the one-to- one engagement is going to be for 30 days, and I said that you will all be paid within the 30 days; the moment you are verified and you sign, you are going to get your money in 30 days,” he said.

The minister pledged his commitment to upholding the Nigerian constitution, which guarantees fair compensation.

He said, “ I swore to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that constitution has not changed; so whatever the constitution says in terms of rate is what we have to pay.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the interstate highway is proposed to traverse about nine states along the coastal shoreline of the country.

The 750km highway, handled by Hitech Construction Africa Ltd., will start from Lagos and terminate in Cross River, with a spur to the north central part of Nigeria.(NAN)

By Lydia Ngwakwe