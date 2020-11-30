Lagos Bye-Elections: We’re hopeful of victory, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Sunday said that its candidates in the forthcoming bye-elections in the state had made the party to be hopeful of electoral victory.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, said in Lagos that candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be defeated in the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II elections.

According to him, the party will win four out of the five Local Government Areas (LGAs) that make up the Lagos East Senatorial District – Somolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki.

“The PDP can now proudly claim it’s hopeful of electoral victories in the coming Lagos East Senatorial District and the Kosofe Constituency II bye-elections slated for Dec. 5,” Gani said in a statement.

“The APC candidates will come distant runners-up in four of the five Local Government Areas (that make up Lagos East Senatorial District) and clearly lose in Kosofe Constituency II.”

According to him, the party shall deploy all its strength legally and politically to resist any manipulation of the election results from the polling units to the final collation centre.

He added that the PDP was confident of the victory arising from reports of unverified polls conducted by two independent vote speculator organisations.

Gani said that the polls put the PDP candidates in the front lead with better chances to win the bye-elections than the APC candidates.

He said the poll organisations used such cretaria as eligibility, voters’ trust, ability to deliver representation, internal party democracy, loyalty to electorates, age, individualism and 2023 projection among others.

The PDP spokesman said that only manifestly fair and true results would be accepted by PDP agents.

He urged all agencies of governments charged with the conduct of the elections to be fair and just.

“We are already celebrating our projected victories and we hope to celebrate the actual results when announced.

“By polls now reported, our candidates have 65 percent to 30 percent lead scores.

“To our surprise, we are informed that the manner of emergence of the APC candidates will be the reasons for the party to lose.

“What we expect is free, fair and credible bye elections. We shall resist any rigging. We will not sleep over our mandate this time,” Gani said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi and Mr Shikiru Alebiosu are carrying PDP tickets in Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly bye-elections respectively.

Meanwhile, Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed are candidates of APC in Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly bye-elections respectively. (NAN)