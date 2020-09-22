Lagos bye election: I won’t disappoint if elected, says Abiru

Share the news













The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial bye election, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, on Tuesday promised not to disappoint the people of the district if elected. Abiru, a former Managing Director of Polaris Bank, made the pledge during a meeting with party stakeholders, community leaders and residents in Somolu.

He said he was contesting the senatorial election to offer quality representation for the people of the district . “First of all, let me thank you party members for choosing me as the candidate of the party. I am very grateful and I won’t take your support for granted. “Let me assure you and and all the good people of Lagos East that I will not disappoint if I am elected. “I will carry on the legacies of those who had represented the senatorial district in the past by offering quality representation.

“My father, Justice Abiru represented this district at the Senate, then Senator Adefuye, Senator Ogunlewe, Senator Mamora, Senator Ashafa, and Senator Osinowo, May bless God his soul. “These great men did very well; I can’t afford to do less. I will do my best to the service of the people if elected”, he said. He said he would bring all the competences acquired in the banking sector for about 30 years and in public sector as former Finance Commissioner to bear on the service of the people if elected. Abiru said he would work with the other National Assembly members to attract more development to Lagos East and the state.

The ex-Polaris Bank boss said Lagos deserved special status being a former Federal capital, saying he would work with others to secure that for the state. “Also, I will carry out empowerment programmes to uplift the people and promote the prosperity of the senatorial district”, he said. He urged the people of Somolu and those of other communities to go out en masse on Oct.31 to vote for him and APC. Abiru also urged party members mobilise others to make the victory emphatic. Earlier, Chief Kaoli Olusanya, APC Vice Chairman, Lagos East, described Abiru as a credible and competent candidate. He said the party had no doubts that Abiru would deliver if elected.

Olusanya said just like Abiru stabilised hitherto distressed Polaris Bank as CEO, he would make great impact if elected as senator. He expressed regrets that votes for APC in the state had decreased over time and urged residents of the senatorial to come out en masse on Oct.31 to prove their support for the party. “In the 2019 elections ,the entire votes APC got in Somolu for Gov. Sanwoolu were in the region of 40,000, that is not good enough. “Bariga alone can give that . So, this time around I urge you to go out and deliver at least 100,000 votes for our candidate”, he said.

He said with massive turn out of party members and residents, APC would win by landslide. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by many party members, community leaders, traders and youths. Some of the prominent APC chieftains at the meeting include Rep Ademorin Kuye(Somolu); a member of the state House of Assembly, Mr Rotimi Abiru(Somolu 2); and another member, Mr Rotimi Olowo (Somolu 1). The Chairman of Somolu Local Government Area, Mr Ahmed Salau and Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area, Mr Kolade Alabi, were among those in attendance.(NAN)

