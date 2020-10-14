Lagos by-election:Translate your support to votes, APC urges residents

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday urged residents of Lagos East Senatorial District to come out en masse on Oct. 31 and vote for the party in the by-election.

Chief Kaoli Olusanya, APC Vice Chairman, Lagos East Senatorial District, made the appeal during a meeting with community leaders, party members and other residents in Agbowa, Ikorodu.

He commended residents for always coming out to show support for the party as well as its candidates at campaign venues.

Olusanya, however, said coming out in large numbers at campaign meetings was not enough, urging them to translate their support to massive votes for the party.

“We are happy that everywhere we have been, we have always recieved massive support from the people of Lagos East.

“You always come out to show how much you love the party and our candidates .We really thank you.

“Yes, we know we will win, but we want to win overwhelmingly. We therefore urge you to come out en masse on Oct. 31 and translate your support to massive votes for APC”, he said.

He said though the party had always won in the Senatorial district, the number of votes had decreased over the years.

Olusanya said the total votes the party recorded in the entire Ikorodu division in 2019 was 45,000, describing the figure as disappointing .

The APC chieftain said that other areas in the Senatorial district – Epe, Kosofe, Somolu, Ibeju Lekki – recorded low figures, and the results did not reflect the party’s popularity.

He urged residents to use their voter cards to change the trend and deliver massive votes for APC in the by-election.

Olusanya commended residents of Agbowa and those of neighbouring communities of Ikosi-Ejirin and Imota for warmly receiving the party’s campaign team.

He said they would not regret their support for the party, describing Mr Tokunbo Abiru, the party’s Senatorial standard bearer, as a competent and trusted candidate.

He said that Abiru would not disappoint if elected.

Olusanya said Abiru retired as CEO of Polaris Bank after transforming the bank.

He said the candidate would bring the same interventionist zeal in the service of the people.

Abiru, on his part, said he was contesting the seat because he wanted to make an impact in the Senatorial district.

He said he had the passion, the drive and competence to offer quality representation, and would not disappoint if elected.

The candidate said he would push for the rehabilitation of major roads in Ikorodu and those of other areas in the senatorial district to ease movement.

He said he would carry out programmes and initiatives to alleviate poverty, promote employment and social inclusion in the constituency if elected .

Abiru appealed to residents of the Senatorial district to come out en masse and vote for him on Oct.31.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that a good number of residents were at the campaign meeting.

Some of the prominent party chieftains include a former Lagos lawmaker, Mr Segun Olulade; Chairman, Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, Mr Sesan Daini; and Director, Special Duties, APC Lagos East Campaign Conmittee, Alhaji Musiliu Ayegoro.

NAN reports that the campaign train had another meeting at Imota,where they equally sought votes from residents.

Earlier, Abiru and his campaign team visited Oba Mudashiru Bakare, Ranodu of Imotaland, for blessings.(NAN)