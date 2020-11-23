Lagos by-elections: Ndigbo leader calls on kinsmen to vote APC

The Deputy Apex Leader, Ndigbo in Lagos APC, Jude Idimogu, on Monday called on Igbos to support the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly by-elections. Idimogu, a two-term lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. According to him, Ndigbos residing in Lagos East Senatorial District should support Messrs Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed, candidates of APC for Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II bye-elections, respectively. “Our party is a great party, we are vying for the Lagos East senatorial seat and Kosofe Constituency II seat in the Lagos Assembly.

“Our indefatigable candidates, Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed will not let us down, we must massively support them. “APC owns Lagos State and I see the two by-elections as a walkover. However, that does not mean we will fold our hands and wait for what is going to happen,” Idimogu said. According to him, the leadership of APC and Ndigbo in APC are all interested in the outcome of the elections rescheduled for Dec. 5. “Ndigbo must put all hands on the deck to ensure APC has victory. I am using this opportunity to appeal to my Igbo brothers and sisters, especially those that reside in Somolu, Kosofe, Epe, Ikorodu and Ibeju-Lekki, to come out en mass to make APC carry the day in the elections. “We should support and work for this great party in Lagos. The truth is that Igbos have greater future in APC as a party,” the Ndigbo leader added. He said that the Ndigbo leaders in APC had commenced mobilisation of qualified voters of Igbo extraction in all the affected five local government areas to support APC candidates.

“We will give our candidates – Abiru and Saheed – by the Grace of God, the total support physically, financially and otherwise, to ensure that their victory is total, and that is what we are going to do. “We will come out and join hands together to have a massive victory at every polling unit. At the end, we will ensure a 100 per cent victory for our great party,” he added. The electoral body had shifted the by-elections in Lagos, Bayelsa, Imo and Cross Rivers indefinitely from Oct. 31 because of the violence that greeted the EndSARS protests in the states. Candidates of 12 political parties will be contesting in the Lagos East Senatorial by-elections. Eight candidates from various political parties will also contest in the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections. (NAN)