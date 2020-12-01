Lagos by-elections: INEC delivers non-sensitive materials to LGAs — Spokesman

Lagos, Dec. 1, 2020 (NAN) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State said that it had delivered non-sensitive materials for the Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly by-elections to all the five affected councils in the area.

INEC spokesman, Femi Akinbiyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the commission would soon receive the sensitive materials for the elections.

Akinbiyi said that the receipt of the materials would be in the full glare of the political parties’ representatives, election observers and the media.

“The non-sensitive materials have been delivered to various local governments already, and they have been batched into various registration areas (Wards).