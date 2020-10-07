Lagos by-elections: APC will win convincingly — Lawmaker

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Okanlawon Sanni, has said that the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidates for Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II by-elections do not give the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) any reason to fear. Sanni, representing Kosofe Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman, House Committee on Commerce, Cooperatives and Industry, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos. The lawmaker said that the ruling APC had not disappointed the people of the state in delivering dividends of democracy. He said that the APC candidates in the Oct. 31 elections were round pegs in round holes. “Our chances are very bright. We have done it before, we will do it again. We are loved by the people and we have populist programmes which we have been dishing out to our people of the state. “Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe Constituency II by-elections won’t be different from the winning records we have been having. We are going to win and we will win convincingly, that I can assure you. “A government that is performing has no problem during elections. We don’t lose sleep over these elections, we are going to win and win convincingly. I must tell you, PDP is dead in Lagos East, my constituency.

” There is no more PDP, the only one giving us headache, Moyosore Ogunlewe, is back home in APC and working with us. The PDP candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi is not a better candidate to APC candidate, Tokunbo Abiru,” Sanni said. According to him, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has proven himself to be a performing governor, which is evident to all residents of the state. The lawmaker said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the people had seen practical dividends of democracy in all sectors and they would not change the winning team in the by-elections. Sanni said that very recently, the governor delivered 255 projects which include roads, schools, Primary Health Centres, Power and some others. He said that the voters would vote for APC for more dividends of democracy. The legislator said that much work was ongoing in most parts of Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe, including Ogudu, Ojota, Maryland and Anthony. “What we promised the people, we delivered them. Our government is talk and do government and this is evident in all we have been doing all this while since we have been saddled with the governance of the state. “Everywhere in Lagos has been turned to construction sites now. We are delivering what the people voted us for. “We have no fear or worry at all. We are on course, we are popular. The people know, the people see and they are out there to vote for us.

“On Oct. 31, Abiru will be announced as our senator for Lagos East and Obafemi Saheed will be announced winner of the Kosofe Constituency II election by the grace of God,” Sanni said. According to him, Abiru has rich history behind him as man of character, credibility and integrity in both private and public sector, with huge experience, pedigree and antecedents. He described Abiru as a performer and achiever who rose to the zenith of his career as Managing Director of Polaris Bank and Executive Director of First Bank, and as the former Commissioner for Finance. The lawmaker said that Abiru and Saheed, if voted to represent Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe Constituency respectively, would help deliver dividends of democracy with their rich experience and pedigree.

According to him, though there are reports that PDP is mobilising its governors and leaders to help their senatorial candidate, the party cannot subvert the will of the people who loved APC. NAN reports that 12 political parties and their candidates will be contesting Lagos East Senatorial by-election while eight will be participating in Kosofe State Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly by-election. The by-elections became imperative following the vacancies created by the demise of occupants who were both members of APC in the state. (NAN)