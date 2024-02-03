Lagos by-election: Sen. Eshinlokun -Sanni urges faith in Tinubu

Sen. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni (APC -Lagos) has urged Nigerians not to lose faith in President Bola Tinubu’s administration in spite of the economic situation in the country.

Eshinlokun -Sanni, who represents Lagos Central Senatorial Zone, made the plea while speaking with newsmen on the ongoing Federal House of Representative, Surulere Constituency 1 by-election in Lagos State.

According to him, the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians, is a phase that will soon pass.

“l urge the people not to loose faith but believe in the Tinubu’s administration for the best.

“This is a phase that won’t last. Though tough times don’t last but tough people do: and l assure you all that there is light at the end of the tunnel”, he said

Eshinlokun-Sanni, whose senatorial district covers Surulere Local Government Area, said that reports from the poll showed that people conducted themselves peacefully.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) for conducting a free and peaceful election.

He advised whoever emerged winner to impact his community positively by taking cue from the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, who was the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, representing the constituency.

He noted that the former speaker impacted the people of Surulere greatly, hence his re-election for five terms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 candidates of different political parties are scrambling for 121,111 votes of registered voters with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the election.

The seat became vacant due to the resignation of Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Chief of Staff.(NAN)

By Oluwatope Lawanson/Yinka Olawale

