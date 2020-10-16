Lagos Bus Services resume operations after 18 hours

The high capacity buses being operated by the Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) resumed operations on Friday 18 hours after they were withdrawn from their routes.

The Head of Public Affairs Unit of LBSL, Mr Afolabi Olawale, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the management of the company decided to withdraw the buses from plying their designated routes at 2:p.m. on Thursday to avoid being attacked by thugs during the #EndSARS protest.