Lagos begins recruitment for  agripreneurship programme

Lagos State Government has begun recruitment of women and youths for Batches Four, Five and Six of the Lagos Agripreneurship Programme (LAP) under its Agriculture-based Youth Empowerment Scheme (Agric-YES). The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, said on Tuesday in Lagos that the recruitment was in pursuit of the government’s objective of training no fewer than 15,000 youths and women in the various agricultural value chains by 2023. Olusanya said in a statement that the one-month training would improve capacities, create wealth and enhance employment in agricultural value chains such as poultry, piggery, aquaculture and vegetables. According to the commissioner, LAP will reduce unemployment, create jobs and alleviate poverty as well as pay more attention to creation of jobs for women in agribusiness.

“Following the training of a total of 400 participants under three batches of the Lagos Agripreneurship Programme (LAP), Lagos State will begin shortlisting and recruitment of interested candidates for batches four to six of the programme. “The current reality and exigencies of job creation for the teeming youth population and attainment of food security require that a more aggressive, strategic and efficient approach be employed in the training and empowerment of women and youth. “This is important if Lagos State is to achieve a significant reduction in unemployment rate, create more jobs and wealth and significantly enhance food security by year 2023,” Olusanya said. The commissioner said that the programme had been tailored for men from ages 18 years to 35 years and women aged from 18 years to 55 years. She said that candidates would be expected to collect and submit application forms from Nov. 24 to Dec. 8. According to the official, candidates are expected to sit for a written examination on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

She said that oral interviews would take place on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19. Olusanya advised interested candidates in good physical and health conditions with a minimum qualification of Senior Secondary School Certificate to collect application forms for free. According to the commissioner, the forms are available at the Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe; Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, Oko Oba, Agege; Lagos Agricultural Inputs Supply Authority, Odogunyan, Ikorodu; Coconut House, Mowo, Badagry, and Ministry of Agriculture, Area Office, Ajah. Olusanya said that successful candidates would start the training at the Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe, on January 5, 2021.

The commissioner said that the significance of the training would be creation of 2,000 agro-entrepreneurs who would become job creators, promotion of food security, improved nutrition and general well-being of Lagos residents. She said that the entrepreneurs would help in creating at least 4,000 indirect jobs through engagement of support staff. According to the official, the programme is also expected to reduce crime rate and enhance economic activities. She said that LAP would help the state to meet its target of producing 25 per cent of the food consumed by its residents before the end of 2025. (NAN)