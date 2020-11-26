Lagos begins recruitment for agripreneurship programme

According to her, the strategic inclusion of the LAP Programme would efficiently reduce unemployment, create jobs and alleviate poverty in the State as well as attract and pay more attention to the creation of jobs for women in agribusiness.

“Following the training of a total of 400 participants under three batches of the Lagos Agripreneurship Programme, L.A.P., Lagos State will begin the recruitment and short listing of interested candidates for the Batches 4, 5 and 6 of the Programme.

“The current reality and exigencies of job creation for the teeming youth population and attainment of food security require that a more aggressive, strategic and efficient approach be employed in the training and empowerment of women and youth if Lagos State is to achieve a significant reduction of unemployment, create more jobs and wealth and also significantly enhance food security in the State by year 2023,” Olusanya said.

The Commissioner noted that the significance of the training would be the creation of 2000 Agro-Entrepreneurs who would in turn become job creators; promotion of food security, improved nutrition and general well-being of Lagosians; and the creation of at least 4000 indirect jobs by every 2000 beneficiaries per year through the engagement of support staff such as attendants and artisans among others.