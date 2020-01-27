Lagos bans Okada, tricycles in 25 LGAs+restricts operations on 59 highways, bridges

Lagos State Government on Monday, banned the operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada and tricycles (Keke NAPEP), in 15 local government areas, including six local government areas (LGAs), nine local council development areas (LCDAs) and 10 major highways across the State with effect from February 1.
The State Government directed security operatives to embark on a total enforcement of the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and disorderliness created by illegal operations of Okada and tricycle riders in restricted areas.
Besides, the Government also banned Okada and tricycles from plying 40 bridges and flyovers across the State.
Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who made the announcement at the State House in Alausa, said the measures were taken by the Government in response to “scary figures” of fatal accidents recorded from operations of Okada and tricycles in the State between 2016 and 2019.
Omotoso said the lack of regard for the Lagos Traffic Laws by the Okada and tricycle riders had resulted in preventable loss of lives, adding that their impermissible movements on restricted highways had also contributed to traffic jams.
He said: “After a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council have decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians are paramount.
“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.
“Also, the rate of crimes aided by Okada and Keke keeps rising. They are also used as getaway means by criminals. Therefore, after consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of Okada and Keke in six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).”
Omotoso said the enforcement would be total, warning that the Government would deal with violators in accordance with the Laws.
He added that there would be zero tolerance for the movement of the banned vehicles on the listed highways and bridges.
According to the Commissioner, operations of Okada and Keke NAPEP have been banned in the following LGAs and LCDAs: Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LGA, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate LCDA, and Coker-Aguda LCDA.
Others are Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo, LCDA, Ojodu LCDA, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, and Iru-Victoria Island LCDA, Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.
The Okada and Keke NAPEP are restricted on the following highways and bridges:
Major Highways
1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway
4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway
5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
6. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway
7. Lagos-Badagry Expressway
8. Funsho Williams Avenue
9. Agege Motor Road
10. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road
Bridges
1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege
2. Dopemu Bridge Agege
3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge
4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi
5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge
6. Dorman Long Bridge
7. Ojuelegba Bridge
8. National Stadium Flyover
9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge
10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge
11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa
12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin
13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge
14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network
15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge
16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge
17. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge
18. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road
19. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge
20. Ogudu Bridge
21. 3rd Mainland Bridge
22. Maryland flyover
23. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge
24. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja
25. Opebi Link Bridge
26. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge
27. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge
28. Carter Bridge, Lagos
29. Bariga-Ifako Bridge
30. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge
31. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge
32. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn
33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
34. 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge
35. Eko Bridge
36. Apongbon flyover Bridge
37. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)
38. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)
39. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge
40. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge
