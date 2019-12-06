Lagos baby factory: 11 women deliver

Eleven of the 22 rescued and evacuated pregnant women from the two baby factories in Isheri-Osun and Okota areas of Lagos state, have been delivered of their babies.

ChannelsTV reports that the rescued girls and six other children had been at the facilities of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), since their rescue.

The Zonal Head of the agency in Lagos, Daniel Atoloko revealed that 10 of the girls gave birth through normal delivery, while one had a cesarean session, CS.

Anticipating deliveries from nine other rescued girls, NAPTIP called on the Federal Government and other organizations for support.