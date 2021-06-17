Lagos Athletics Association holds competition June 24

The Lagos State Athletics Association will be holding athletics meet June 24 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Yussuf Alli, the Director for the Lagos Open Athletics Championship, said that arrangement was in top gear to have an elite cast of athletes in the one-day meet.

According to Alli, the Lagos Open Athletics Championship will simultaneously serve as a qualifying window for the Tokyo Olympics as well as a preparatory event for athletes that have already qualified.

“This is another fantastic window for those seeking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics as well as those seeking quality competitions to stay in shape for the Olympics.

“The Lagos State Athletics Association which is one of the most vibrant in the country is out to organise a world-class event that will be the talk of the town as we count down to Tokyo,” he said.

The list of events to be competed for at the Lagos open athletics championship include the 5,000 meters, 400 meters hurdles, 100 meters, 800 meters, 400 meters and 100 meters.

There would also be quality action in the 4×100 meters open, 4×100 meters open and 4×400 meters mixed relay.

Long jump, High jump, Triple jump, Shot put as well as 4×100 secondary schools relay and 4×100 secondary schools relay have all been pencilled down for the event.

Organisers have assured that the top three finishers across all the events will receive handsome prizes for their efforts. (NAN)