Lagos Assembly to pass 2021 budget before Dec. 31 – Speaker

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, says the 2021 Appropriation Bill currently before the house will be passed before Dec. 31.

Obasa gave the assurance during plenary in Lagos on Monday.

He urged all standing committees of the house that served as sub-committees for the Budget and Economic Planning to work assiduously for the budget to be passed before Dec. 31.

“The second reading of the 2021 budget has been done and all the sub-committees should hasten work on it.

“The house will do all the necessary work on it so that the budget can be returned to the governor for his assent on Dec. 31,” he said.

The speaker also urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to endeavour to show up to defend their budget when called upon by the budget committees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Nov. 10, presented a budget of N1.16 trillion to the State House of Assembly for approval for the 2021 fiscal year.

The 2021 budget estimates titled: “Budget of Rekindled Hope”, is higher than the 2020 budget, after it was reduced to N920.5 billion due to challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu said the 2021 budget had a total revenue of N962.53 billion and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N795.74 billion. (NAN)