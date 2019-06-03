Lagos Assembly tasks CP on cult war in Ikorodu

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday tasked the Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Mu’azu, to curtail the activities of cult members in Ikorodu area of the state.

The call followed a motion raised by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, under Matters of Urgent Public Importance during plenary.

Agunbiade (APC-Ikorodu I) informed the House that the gang war by cultists in Ikorodu Constituency I of the state was affecting the peace of the area.

According to him, the gang war among rival cults members in the area has made life unbearable for the residents.

He said that issues surrounding gang war in Ikorodu had led to several deaths, noting that the cult activities had also turned Ikorodu to a theatre of war.

“Once it is 6p.m, people in Ikorodu Constituency 1 comprising Ikorodu North and Central areas would be afraid of going about their normal businesses.

“I want the House to call on the Commissioner of Police in the state to intervene in the violence going on in Ikorodu and control the activities of the cultists, so that peace can return to the area.

“This cult war is almost shutting down economic activities in Ikorodu and it is between rival groups which always lead to daily killings in the affected areas.

“By 6p.m every day, people become apprehensive. I am therefore calling on this House to help Ikorodu I Constituency to write the CP to mobilise his men to rise to the occasion and halt the untoward development, “Agunbiade said.

In his response, the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said that Agunbiade’s call was straight forward as regards the violence and killings in Ikorodu.

Obasa said: “It is not out of place to call on the CP to arrest the situation in Ikorodu area and return normalcy to the area.”

The House, after the speaker conducted voice vote on the motion, passed it as the resolution of the House.

Obasa directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, to write the Commissioner of Police to curtail the activities of the cult members in Ikorodu area.

Meanwhile, the House also passed a resolution to write a congratulatory letter to welcome Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu formally to the state.

Obasa said it was necessary for the House to welcome Sanwo-Olu to the state and wish the Governor a successful tenure. (NAN)

