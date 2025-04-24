Lagos Assembly summons LASIEC over election guidelines

By Adekunle Williams

Ikeja, April 24, 2025 (NAN) The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to clarify guidelines for the upcoming Local Government elections on July 12.

The resolution follows a motion moved by Rotimi Ajomale, Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions, and LASIEC, during a plenary session on Thursday in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LASIEC scheduled the state council election for July 12, as announced on April 5.

The commission confirmed that the election will cover 57 council chairmanship positions and 376 councillor seats. If necessary, a re-run will be held on July 19.

Lagos State includes 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Ajomale stressed the need for LASIEC officials to brief the House on their level of preparedness for the elections.

“People are asking questions, and as the committee chairman, I cannot provide the answers alone. We need the commission to explain the election procedures,” he said.

Kehinde Joseph, supporting the motion, expressed concern that the commission had not yet briefed the House, highlighting the urgency of the matter.

Solomon Bonu, representing Badagry I, said that opposition parties had raised concerns about the election guidelines, stressing the importance of LASIEC addressing these issues.

Stephen Ogundipe, Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Strategy, added that he was particularly interested in LASIEC’s security plans for the elections.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa agreed that LASIEC must appear before the House to present their preparations and ensure transparency in the electoral process. (NAN)