Lagos Assembly seals offices of 4 suspended lawmakers

The Lagos State House of Assembly has sealed up the offices of four lawmakers, comprising two sacked principal officers and two members who were suspended indefinitely through voice votes at plenary on Monday.

The two lawmakers suspended on Monday were Mr Moshood Oshun (Mainland Constituency II) and Mr Raheem Adewale (Ibeju Lekki Constituency II).

The two principal officers, also sacked same day, are Mr Rotimi Abiru, former Chief Whip and Mr Olumuyiwa Jimoh, former Deputy Majority Leader.

NAN correspondent, who monitored the situation on Tuesday reports that the two principal officers that were removed on Monday have also been suspended indefinitely.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the principal officers had their offices sealed off because they had been suspended from the plenary.

The source said the 26 lawmakers had signed a letter that was read on the floor of the house by the Clerk in compliance with rule 35 of the house.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, had said the officers were suspended indefinitely for alleged gross misconduct and other infractions that were against the rules guiding the House and its operations.

“It is on this notes that I invoke Orders 68, 71, (4)(a)(b)(11) and (111) of the Rules and Standing Order of the House in respect of gross misconduct and insubordination.

“Their actions can destabilise the House,’’ he said on Monday during Plenary session. (NAN)