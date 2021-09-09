Lagos Assembly passes VAT, Anti-Open Grazing bills

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the State’s Value Added Tax (VAT) Collection Bill and the Anti-Open Cattle Grazing Bill in the state.

The House passed the two bills after a unanimous votes by all the 40 lawmakers during the plenary session where they were read for the third time.

The bill is entitled “A Bill for a Law to Prohibit Open Cattle Grazing in Lagos State, The Trespass of Cattle on Land and for other connected Purposes.”

“A Bill for a Law to impose and charge Value Added Tax (VAT) on Certain Goods and Services, Provided for the Administration of the Tax and Other Related Matters.”

Obasa, thereafter, directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

Obasa commended members of the Assembly for their passion to ensure that the state continue to develop.

“I thank you all for this historic exercise,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly on Wednesday held separate public hearings on the bills with stakeholders expressing support for the bills.

