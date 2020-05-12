Lagos Assembly passes Safety Corps (Amendment) 2019 bill

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency (Amendment) 2019 bill, after a third reading by members of the House.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the plenary, said the amendment bill was passed after voice votes in favour of the amendment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House at the plenary on May 3, passed the bill to create Amotekun Corps as a special unit of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps.

The House passed the bill after taking the third reading of the amendment to the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency Law 2019.

Obasa said in the new amendment, section 20(1) subjects the appointment of the Lagos Amotekun Corps Commander to the confirmation of the House.

He said this was retained as it is in the practice and procedure of the House that sensitive appointments must be subjected to the confirmation of the House.

The speaker explained that it was expedient for the appointment of the head of the Amotekun Corps to be properly scrutinised.

” Section 20(3) of the amendment bill, which subjects the removal of the Lagos Amotekun Corps Commander to the concurrence of the House.

“This will be deleted as the committee agrees and that there should be a single line of discipline in accordance with the public service establishment and engagement.

Obasa, thereafter, directed Mr Azeez Sanni, the Clerk of the House, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his assent. (NAN)

