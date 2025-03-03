Lagos Assembly directs staff to work remotely

The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed all staff and legislative aides to work remotely indefinitely, to prevent potential violence from the ongoing leadership crisis.

By Adekunle Williams

The directive, issued by Acting Clerk, Mr Babatunde Ottun, was communicated in a memo to all staff in Lagos on Sunday.

The memo is titled ‘Amendment to Remote Work Schedule Arrangement’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crisis began after 32 lawmakers removed Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and ex-Clerk Olalekan Onafeko in January.

Obasa was replaced by his former deputy, Mojisola Meranda, as the new Speaker.

The crisis intensified on Feb. 17 when DSS operatives sealed off the Assembly complex, preventing a plenary session.

In spite of this, lawmakers forced their way into the chambers, held a session, and adjourned indefinitely, declaring a vote of confidence in Meranda.

Meanwhile, three Assembly staff members face trial for allegedly assaulting DSS operatives during the standoff.

Obasa rejected his removal as unconstitutional. On Feb. 27, he stormed the Assembly complex with heavy security, allegedly breaking into the Speaker’s office.

He resumed duties, and his supporters also besieged the Assembly, demanding his reinstatement.

Obasa has filed a lawsuit against Meranda, the Assembly, and 36 lawmakers, challenging his removal. The Ikeja Court will hear the case on Friday.

In spite of the ongoing crisis, Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, recognised the leadership change and urged staff to support the new Speaker and Acting Clerk.

Ottun explained that the directive aims to ensure staff safety and prevent a breakdown of law and order.

He said, “This directive is necessary pending the resolution of the leadership dispute.

“All staff at the Assembly, LAHASCOM, and Legislative Aides are requested to work remotely until further notice.”

Ottun assured staff of Speaker Meranda’s commitment to their safety and a peaceful resolution of the crisis. (NAN)