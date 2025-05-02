Lagos Assembly confirms LASIEC , civil service commission nominees, others

The Lagos State House of Assembly has approved Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s nominees for positions in some strategic agencies in the state.

By Adekunle Williams



The nominees’ confirmation took place during a plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa on Friday.

Obasa citing Section 192 (Part II), Chapter 6 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), confirmed the nominees after securing a unanimous voice vote of the lawmakers present.

He commended the 12-man committee for conducting a thorough screening of all the nominees.

The speaker added that all the nominees had been deemed capable of holding government offices.

Obasa said the 13 nominees were drawn from the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, Electricity Regulatory Commission, Civil Service Commission, and other agencies.

“The nominee for the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is Prince Taoreed Ojora – Member; for Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission, they are Mr Abimbola Odubiyi – Chairman (Non-Executive)

“Others are Mr Tunde Gbajumo – Member (Non-Executive), Dr Animashaun Fouad as the CEO/Executive Member, Mr Kofo Olokun as Executive Member and Mr Oluwaseun Fadare as Executive Member

“The Lagos State Civil Service Commission Members include Mrs Bolade Dapo-Thomas, Mr. Lasisi Fatai, Mr Olatunji Afolabi, Mr Adekoya Rufus and Mr Lateef Yahaya

“For the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) Governing Council, Mr Jide Badmos and Ms Yinka Shitta-Bey are re-appointed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasa had earlier inaugurated a 12-man Ad hoc Committee on Screening of Nominees led by Mr Fatai Mojeed (Ibeju-Lekki I)

Mojeed had earlier presented the screening report, leading to the confirmation of the candidates.

Mojeed told the House that the committee did a thorough job in line with the task handed it by the speaker. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)