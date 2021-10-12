Lagos Assembly commemorates International Girl-Child Day

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commemorated the International Girl-Child Day which focuses on the rights, safety and education of girls in the world.

The Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation, Mrs Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, moved the motion during plenary session on Monday in commemoration of the International Girl-Child Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations has set aside Oct. 11 to commemorate the International Girl-Child Day.

The theme is “Digital Generation. Our Generation”, centers on acknowledging the growing digital world and how the digital gap can widen the gender gap, access to education.

Others are healthcare services, skill-based learning facilities, equal opportunities and safeguard against gender-based violence amongst others.

Alli-Macaulay, representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 1, said every girl-child should be encouraged to grow and actualize her potential.

The lawmaker said it was important to note that this deliberate policy was initiated to enable active participation of every girl-child.

She said: “There is the need to protect every girl-child from different forms of harassment.

“Also, women should be given a special preference in the society while promoting their involvement in politics and education earnestly.

“This is because the phenomenon of a girl-child whose upbringing is not protected can lead to societal degradation.”

The lawmaker said such broken homes endanger the lives of the girl-child, urging parents to concentrate more on improving the family system in the country.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, enjoined the Lagos State Government and the people of Lagos to ensure that the objective of the celebration is actualised. (NAN)

