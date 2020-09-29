Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to establish MSMEs hubs in 3 senatorial districts

Share the news













The Lagos House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to establish Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) hubs in the three senatorial districts of the state.

The House passed the resolution through voice votes following the motion moved by Mr Okanlawon Sanni during plenary in Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion is entitled; “Call on the State Government to Establish Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Commercial Hubs in all the Senatorial Districts of Lagos State,”

Sanni, Chairman, House Committee on Commerce and Industry, explained that the fortune of Lagosians would change positively if the commercial hubs were established in the three senatorial districts in the state.

He added that many unemployment and poverty related issues would be addressed,adding that life would become liveable and abundant if MSMEs grew.

He said that what helped a country such as China were clustered SMEs and the idea of one village one SME, one town one industry.

“We can establish commercial fishing hubs in the state in places such as Epe, Ibeju Lekki and others.

“In a place like Badagry, they grow coconut and we can support them to grow. We can do over 100 products from coconut,” he said.

He commended Federal Government for recognising MSMEs as the engine room for driving the Nigerian economy and for establishing Eko fashion hub in Ikeja.

Sanni said the fashion hub was a one-stop centre for fashion designers to share facilities and resources.

“The House observed that the shared facility has a total of 161 machines which includes 74 industrial straight sewing machines, 10 industrial steam pressing irons, four monogramming machines, hemming and industrial weaving machines among others,” he said.

In his contribution, Mr Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu I), said SMEs was generating 17 per cent of employment in powerful nations such as the United States of America and China, among others.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said the growth of MSMEs in the state would further lead to socio-economic development.

“We have to bring agencies that have to do with MSMEs together so that they can work together. Our Employment Trust Fund recently donated N5 billion to SMEs,” he said. (NAN)

Related