Lagos Assembly appoints Onafeko as Acting Clerk

The Lagos State House of Assembly has appointed Mr Olalekan Onafeko as the Acting Clerk of the House.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, made this known before the commencement of the day’s plenary on Monday in Lagos.

Obasa confirmed Onafeko as the acting clerk after a voice vote by lawmakers present during the plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that before his appointment, Onafeko was the Head of Human Resources and Administration in the Assembly.