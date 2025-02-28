Lagos Assembly affirms Meranda as Speaker

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have insisted that Mrs Mojisola Meranda remains Speaker of the parliament and has not resigned.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Stephen Ogundipe, made this declaration in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa declared on Thursday that he had returned as Speaker of the parliament.

Obasa told reporters, shortly after arriving at the Assembly complex with heavy security, that he had not been removed from office.

Obasa also stated that he was back at the Assembly to take charge.

NAN reports that this was Obasa’s first appearance at the complex since his removal in January over alleged misconduct and financial impropriety.

His return coincided with the alleged withdrawal of security details assigned to Mrs Mojisola Meranda, who was elected Speaker immediately after his removal.

Ogundipe, in a statement, dismissed any speculation about Meranda’s resignation, stressing that she remains in office with the support of 36 colleagues.

The Assembly spokesperson reaffirmed the lawmakers’ unwavering support for Meranda, praising her dedication to serving the people of Lagos.

Ogundipe also alerted Nigerians and the global community to an unsanctioned attempt by the former Speaker and three members to convene a plenary session.

He emphasised that a valid sitting requires formal notice to members, a quorum, an approved agenda, and the mace—an essential symbol of legislative authority.

According to him, none of these conditions were met, as only five out of 40 members were present, rendering the session unconstitutional and without effect.

He said: “The Lagos State House of Assembly remains steadfast in upholding legislative integrity and maintaining the highest parliamentary standards.

“As an institution dedicated to the state’s progress, we will continue to act within the law to protect and preserve democratic governance.

“Furthermore, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, who remains committed to serving Lagos residents.

“Any speculation suggesting her resignation is entirely unfounded. She remains firmly in office with the confidence and support of 36 colleagues.”

Ogundipe said the House acknowledges the importance of party unity and aligns with the APC leadership in resolving internal misunderstandings.

He assured that, in the meantime, lawmakers remain focused on their legislative duties and committed to the welfare of the people.

Ogundipe urged all stakeholders to disregard misinformation and trust that the Assembly will continue to uphold democracy and good governance.(NAN