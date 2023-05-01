Lagos APC urges workers to pray for Tinubu’s administration

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos State Chairman of APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, has called on Nigerian workers to pray for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to bring breath of fresh air into the nation.

Ojelabi made the call in his congratulatory message to workers in commemoration of the 2023 Workers Day, on Monday in Lagos.

Felicitating Lagos State workers and Nigerian workers generally on the occasion of the 2023 Workers Day celebration, Ojelabi prayed that the workers would live long to reap fruits of their labour.

“We urge the workers to continue to pray for the nation so that the new administration can be successfully inaugurated to breathe fresh air into the country to enhance progress and prosperity.

“I am happy that both the president-elect and the vice are experienced administrators who will hit the ground running as soon as they are handed the baton.

“They have done similar things in their states in the past and will use their experiences to serve Nigerians diligently,” Ojelabi said.

The chairman expressed satisfaction at the way workers had been conducting themselves and the role they played in the just-concluded general elections.

He praised workers for contributions to the socio-economic and political progress of the country and Lagos State in particular.

“”We assure the workers that the government will not relent in giving priority attention to their needs and aspirations.

“We recognise the workers as the engine room of development, whose contributions cannot be ignored for the country to progress.

“We urge workers not to relent in the efforts to make the country regain its glory as the true giant of Africa,” Ojelabi added.

The chairman applauded workers in Lagos for cooperation with the state government to ensure that Lagos residents would continue to enjoy good governance.

He implored them to do more so that the government could do more for the people.

“I thank you all for this spirit of reciprocity that you have always extended to Lagos State Government over the years.

“This has continued to make our state the centre of excellence,” he said.

According to him, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, have promised to deliver on the party’s manifestos designed to take the people out of poverty. (NAN)