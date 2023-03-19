Lagos APC urges LP’s Rhodes-Vivour to embrace peace, sportsmanship

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Peoples Congress in Lagos State says alleged threats by Labour Party’s (LP) governorship flag-bearer, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, at Saturday’s election shows the candidate’s lack of sportsmanship.

APC’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Seye Oladejo, while reacting to alleged threats by Rhodes-Vivour in a statement on Saturday, said that the ruling party had no reason to be violent.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a statement made by LP’s governorship candidate Mr Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour on Saturday’s elections.

“He accused INEC and the police of `provoking Lagosians’ and warning that `if tonight Lagos State catches fire, it is not our fault’.

“He says `a lot of places are still under attack by thugs and hooligans of the APC.

“This scaremongering is typical of bad losers who lack the spirit of sportsmanship,’’ Oladejo stated.

According to him, security agencies should note Rhodes-Vivour’s threat.

“Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of our state, law enforcement agencies should know who to grab – Mr Rhodes-Vivour,’’ he added.

Oladejo also stated that the APC was also compiling reports of how its supporters were harassed and attacked during the exercise, saying “some of the reports are really scary.’’

“Now the LP candidate is playing the victim. This old trick won’t work; discerning Lagosians know they are all lies deployed to attract sympathy.

“Our party has no need to be violent because we are sure of the glittering credentials of our governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who will never be associated with violence.

“We advise LP and its candidate to embrace peace instead of threatening to bring down the roof on everybody. It won’t work,’’ Oladejo stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that violent attacks by hoodlums disrupted the governorship and House of Assembly elections in parts of Lagos State on Saturday.

Rhodes-Vivour had earlier alleged that an agent of his party at the polls in the state had been shot dead.

The LP candidate, who said the election process was fraught with voter intimidation and suppression, alleged that INEC and the police were complicit in the killing.

Addressing Lagos residents in a video recorded at the LP’s Situation Room, Rhodes-Vivour accused the electoral body and the security agencies of provoking the people. (NAN)