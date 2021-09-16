Lagos APC state congress ‘ll be hitch free – Chairman

The Chairman of Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, says the party is ready to conduct a hitch-free state congress, billed for Oct .2.Balogun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, that appropriate arrangements had been made by the National Headquarters of the party to ensure success of the exercise.NAN recalls that the national body of the APC had announced Oct. 2 for the conduct of its nationwide state congress.”

As you are aware, the party was able to conduct the ward and local government congresses across the country successfully, so the state congress election will also be successful.“

This is the reason the state caretaker committee is also working with the national headquarters to ensure all disputes are settled before the state congress,” he said.Balogun said the success of the state congress would no doubt, reposition the party in the state and nationwide, and promote unity among its members.NAN recalls that APC held its ward and local government congresses nationwide on July 31 and Sept. 4 respectively, to elect new executives to run the affairs of the party at both levels. (NAN)

