Lagos APC state congress ‘ll be hitch free – Chairman

September 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Chairman of  Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, says the party is ready to conduct a hitch-free state   congress, billed  for Oct .2.Balogun  told  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday  in Lagos, that appropriate arrangements had made by the National Headquarters of the party success of the exercise.NAN recalls  that the national body of the APC  had announced Oct. 2 conduct of  its  nationwide state congress.”

As you are aware,   the party was able to conduct the ward and local government congresses across the country successfully, so the state congress election will also be successful.“


is the reason the state caretaker committee is also working with the national headquarters all disputes are settled  the state congress,” he said.Balogun said the success of the state congress would no doubt,  reposition the party in the state and nationwide,  and promote unity its  .NAN recalls that APC held its ward and local government congresses nationwide on July 31 and Sept. 4 respectively, to  elect new executives to run the affairs of the party at both levels.  (NAN) 

