Lagos APC mourns as party chairman loses wife

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed sadness over the passing of Mrs Ebunoluwa Ojelabi, wife of its Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

The party in a statement by its Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, commiserated with the state chairman on the loss of his wife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Ojelabi, died on Monday.

“The entire leadership and membership of the Lagos State APC wish to commiserate with the chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi on the sudden demise of his beloved wife, Mrs Esther Ebunoluwa.

“Even though we received the news with rude shock, we took solace in the deceased’s exemplary life as a wife , mother and a pillar of support for her dear husband in the stormy waters of politics.

“We send our deepest condolences to members of the immediate family and the political constituents on this extremely tragic loss.

“We pray that the soul of the departed find rest in the lord and for divine fortitude to bear the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the state chairman at a time like this, for special strength to weather this unexpected turbulence. May her precious soul rest in peace,” Oladejo prayed. (NAN)