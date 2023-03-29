Lagos APC hails Tinubu at 71, says he will lead Nigeria to Promise Land

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Wednesday congratulated the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, as he clocks 71 years of age.

Its chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, stated in the congratulatory message that it was confident that Tinubu, former two-term governor of Lagos State, would lead Nigeria to her Promise Land.

“Today, as Nigeria’s president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, celebrates his 71st birthday; we of the APC in Lagos State join his family, friends, political associates and other people of goodwill to wish him happy birthday.

“We pray that Almighty God will continue to grant our leader and mentor the good health needed to pilot the affairs of this nation to greater heights as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’

“We thank God for the wealth of experience He has endowed our own Tinubu with, and we are genuinely convinced that he will lead Nigeria to her promise land through the grace of God,’’ Ojelabi stated.

He added that the party remained grateful to God that Tinubu is celebrating his 71st birthday as Nigeria’s president-elect.

“It is the Lord’s doing and it is marvellous in our eyes,’’ the party chairman stressed.

Ojelabi stated also that the party was convinced that God had actually spared the life of Tinubu to attain this age so that He could “use him as a vessel to bring into reality the long-awaited reforms to our land and development of her people’’.

He prayed God to grant Tinubu divine favour to accomplish the tasks ahead of him.

“As a man God imbued with the Midas touch we are certain that Nigeria under Tinubu’s leadership will continue to record monumental achievements in all sectors, locally and within the comity of nations.

“We, as APC family, rejoice with him on this auspicious occasion of his 71st birthday in the land of the living. We wish him many more of it in the service of God and humanity,’’ Ojelabi stated.

Born on March 29, 1952, Tinubu, the president-elect, is an accountant and politician.

He served for two terms as governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. Prior to that, he was senator, representing Lagos West during the brief Third Republic. (NAN)