Lagos APC commiserates with GAC member, Olusi over wife’s death

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has commiserated with the party elder and member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) member, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, over the demise of his wife, Alhaja Mariam Olusi.

Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Chairman of the party, commiserated with the Olusi’s family in a statement on Saturday by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo.

Ojelabi said that late Mrs Olusi, mother of Prince Adetoyese Olusi, Chairman of Lagos Island Local Council Development Area (LCDA) died on Saturday at the age of 77.

He described the late matriarch as a dutiful wife and affectionate mother of promising children, who was a pillar behind her illustrious husband throughout his political career.

Ojelabi said that the deceased led a life devoid of controversy, adding that she was a mentor and role model for the womenfolk in love, duty, compassion and commitment to moral values.

“In the course of life laced with some thorns, she bore the occasional vicissitudes with uncommon courage, calmness and superlative understanding,” Ojelabi said.

The chairman who condoled with the widower, Pa Olusi, lamenting that the APC chieftain had lost a life companion, “whose place in the Matiku Sanusi Olusi family cannot be filled”.

Ojelabi also commiserated with the sons of the late matriarch, Adetoyese and Sola, who were both chieftains of the ruling party.

He urged them to take solace in the fact that their mother left behind the legacies of good virtues at the family level and in the society.

Ojelabi added: “I received with shock the death of our amiable mother, Mama Mariam Iyabo Olusi, wife of our great party leader, Papa Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

“She was a devoted wife and pillar of her husband successful exploits in politics, government, community commitment and religious involvement.

“Our leader has lost a life companion and most invaluable supporter. But, we take solace in her worthwhile existence and election of legacies of love, compassion and duty before her transition. May her soul rest in peace.” (NAN)

