Lagos APC: Any other congress, tea party — Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said that any other All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress in Lagos State apart from the one held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, remained a tea party.

Sanwo-Olu said this while speaking with newsmen after the election of the party’s new state executives in Lagos, in reaction to the reports of parallel congresses by some aggrieved groups within the party.

“I am not aware of any other congress. Maybe because of your work, you are able to see those who are engaging in a tea party,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Sanwo-Olu described the new leadership of the party as tested and trusted to move the party to an enviable level.

”I am convinced and I am certain that the leadership is appropriate. They are square pegs in square holes, and the man that will be leading them is trusted, tested at the national assembly level, the state executive level and as a community leader.

”He has done several things for his people and is now being called to come and lead the state executives in a higher level, he has been in politics for over 25 years and I know that he will do a great job,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu, who described the process as fairest, simplest and noncontroversial, commended the outgone executives led by Alhaji Tunde Balogun for leaving big shoes behind.

He expressed satisfaction with the representation of women in the new state executives, adding that the team would take the party to an enviable height at the national level.

Sanwo-Olu said that the new executives would have the task of bringing more people to the party through more engagement.

The governor extolled the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his concern for a smooth and peaceful congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, however, that there were reports of parallel APC congresses by some aggrieved groups held at different locations in Lagos on Saturday.

The Lagos4lagos Movement, an aggrieved group within Lagos APC led by Olajide Adediran, elected its Deputy Apex Leader, Sunday Ajayi, as the APC state chairman at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

NAN reports that at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi emerged the Chairman of the newly elected Lagos APC State Executive Council with Mr Olanrewaju Maiyegun as the deputy chairman.

Others are: Sunmi Odesanya (State Secretary), Biodun Aigbe (State Treasurer), Doyin Banjo (State Financial Secretary), Adewale Ayodele (State Organising Secretary), Oluseye Oladejo (State Publicity Secretary).

Others include: Kehinde Adeniyi (State Welfare Secretary), Doyin Pikudan(State Auditor), Jumoke Okoya-Thomas (State Woman Leader),Dr Muritala Seriki (State Youth Leader) among others. (NAN)

