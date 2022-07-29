Lagos APC announces death of ex-youth leader, Sanyaolu

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Friday, announced the death of its former Youth Leader, Mr Omotayo Sanyaolu.

The Lagos State APC spokesperson, Mr Seye Oladejo, made the announcement in a statement.

Oladejo said: “Lagos state APC regrets to announce the untimely passage of the former state youth leader, Omotayo Sanyaolu who was until his demise, the Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs.

“Tayo was a committed party youth leader who proved himself as a great mobiliser and excelled in all his assignments.

“He will be sorely missed especially at a time like this by the entire party , family , friends and well wishers. May his soul Rest In Peace,” Oladejo said.

Sanyaolu reportedly died in a lone auto crash at Maryland area of the state.

According to reports, the unfortunate accident occurred in the early hours on Friday, at about 4.01 AM, within the vicinity of Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the party also lost a former women leader, Mrs Kemi Nelson on July 17. (NAN)

