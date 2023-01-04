Lagos AP guber candidate tasks residents on credible leaders

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Pastor Peter Obayuwana, Lagos State Accord Party (AP) Governorship Candidate, has advised residents of the state not to make 2023 a year of mere wishes, but year of decisive action by electing credible leaders.

Obayuwana said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that 2023 should be made a turning point for the state by electing leaders that would address challenges facing the people.

“We all need water, electricity, food, shelter, good transportation system, security and a government that cares about the needs of the people.

“Borrowing the wise and honest words of President Muhammadu Buhari, I believe that the leadership of Lagos had tried its best.

“It is for us the good people of Lagos to decide whether this best deserves another four-year mandate in a state where there is rising insecurity, corruption and many other problems challenging the growth of the economy.

“Globally, there is economic incoherence. Even world powers are affected,” he said.

He added: “Sadly, economic downturn cannot be arrested like we did (near excellently) with COVID-19 and Ebola where a lot of funds were spent to provide the needed structure and prevent further spread of the diseases.

“An economic downturn requires strategy and sincerity of purpose, openness and a leadership that gives hope to its people.’’

He said that 2023 should not be a year for populist views, but one for introspection for both candidates and the electorate.

“As a candidate you should ask yourself what have you done? What will you do?

“As a citizen, for whom will you vote? It is a year for you to ask yourself tough questions devoid of sentiments.

“Make this year 2023 your leap year. Not according to the Gregorian calendar but the transformation agenda.

“Take a leap of faith. Vote for an unusual candidate,’’ he said.

Obayuwana promised to address the needs of Lagos residents and transform the economy of the state, offer a leadership that restore the excellence Lagos known for, when elected the state governor.

He said that when voted he would use his expertise, quality team and experience to transform the state.

“Like you, I am a Nigerian, a Lagosian and I am badly affected by the incessant price hikes, rising, yet subtle insecurity within our cosmopolitan city of Lagos.

“I understand the needs of the people and can identify with your pains,” he said..(NAN)