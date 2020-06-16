Lagos announces traffic diversion at Pen Cinema

Share the news













Unveils Alternative Routes

As part of efforts to ease traffic gridlock necessitated by construction works, the Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory plan guiding vehicular traffic movement around Agege Pen Cinema Flyover This is to enable the contractors launch beams across Iju Road at the Pen Cinema junction,.

In a statement issued by the Honorable Commissioner for Transportation Dr Fredrick Oladeinde who said that the traffic advisory became expedient to sensitize motorists and other road users added that the traffic diversion plans is to encourage the use of alternative roads during the period of the launch of the beams.

“As part of traffic management strategies during the period of the beam launch, there will be need to close the road and divert traffic starting from 11a.m. on Wednesday 17th June 2020 to Thursday 25th June 2020.. This is why Government has provided traffic diversion plans and alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic flow along the corridor”, the Commissioner said.

