Thursday, January 18, 2024
Lagos agency hails trader’s imprisonment for attempting to defile minor

By Favour Lashem
Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has hailed Monday’s court judgment sentencing a 50-year-old trader, Chukwukemeka Ejike, to 14 years in prison for attempting to defile a nine-year-old girl.

DSVA commended the judgment in a statement it posted on its official X handle @LSdsva, on Tuesday.

It stated that justice had been served after the court sitting in Ikeja found Ejike guilty of the offence and consequently sentenced him.

The agency called on Lagos State residents to continue to break the culture of silence by reporting cases of all forms of abuse through toll free number 08000-333-333.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, on Monday, sentenced Ejike to 14 years’ imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault a nine-year old girl.

Oshodi sentenced Ejike following his guilty plea to an amended charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration.

Ejike had admitted guilt under plea bargain agreement.

Oshodi noted that Ejike had pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement, on arraignment on July 30, 2021, adding that  three prosecution witnesses had testified against him.

He said that the victim/survivor, her father and a medical doctor had testified against Ejike.

“However, when the case was called today,  the prosecution informed the court that the defendant had opted for a plea bargain and he was re-arraigned on an amended information dated Jan. 4,” the judge said.

Oshodi added that evidence presented  by prosecution established an attempt by Ejike to commit sexual assault by penetration against the minor.

“I hereby find the defendant guilty as charged.

“You have done a terrible thing. I do not understand what you want from a child,” the judge said.

Oshodi directed  that Ejike’s  name should be put  in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.

According to Lagos State Government, which prosecuted the case, Ejike  attempted  to have sexual intercourse with the minor in contravention of Section  262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

