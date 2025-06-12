Lagos advances global campaign for Adire, African fashion

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture , Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has met with key international stakeholders to spotlight indigenous fashion and textiles

By Joan Odafe

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture , Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has met with key international stakeholders to spotlight indigenous fashion and textiles on the global stage.

The engagement was with the Founder of Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria, Mrs Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, and the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Johnny Baxter.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry, Mrs Adeoti Sobowale, said that the celebration of the 15th Edition of Africa Fashion Week London was part of the discussions at the meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Africa Fashion Week London is a milestone achievement for the continent’s global fashion movement.

Benson-Awoyinka said the meeting was aimed at advancing the cultural and economic potential of Adire textiles, an iconic Yoruba fabric, as a major export and symbol of Nigeria’s rich heritage.

Benson-Awoyinka said the state was committed to supporting creative platforms that empower designers, preserve cultural identity and contribute meaningfully to its economy.

The commissioner said such partnerships were vital in amplifying African narratives and positioning the state as the heartbeat of fashion and creativity on the continent.

“As the fashion and creative capital of Nigeria, Lagos remains a catalyst for innovation, style and enterprise.

“We are proud to support initiatives that promote our cultural assets and inspire the next generation of creatives,” she said.

Benson-Awoyinka said the meeting was a major step forward in promoting Adire and African fashion globally.

Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, who is the wife of the Ooni of Ife, expressed happiness in what she described as a landmark initiative.

She said there would be other collaborations for the fashion week.

Some of the collaborations include the British Museum, Disney The Lion King Africa Centre, Manchester Metropolitan University London, Winchester School of Art London and London School of Economics. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)